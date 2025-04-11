Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

This nonprofit is offering free rides in Bexar County during the May 3 General Elections

Ride2ShareVote AWARE will be providing round-trip rides to voters in several Texas counties

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Ride, Elections, Vote 2025
Vote 2025 (KSAT)

This nonprofit is giving voters in certain Texas counties, including Bexar, a free ride to the polls for the General Elections on May 3.

Rideshare2Vote AWARE aims to increase voter participation in elections by providing free rides.

Recommended Videos

According to a press release from the organization, free round-trip rides will be offered to Bexar, Harris, Rockwall, Collin, Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Their website said they also have specialized programs for those with disabilities and aim to serve marginalized groups, such as those in low-income housing areas.

The press release said that they have been offering this service since 2018 and that rides are always free with the support of donors.

Interested voters can schedule a Ride2Vote by visiting their website or calling 888-858-3421.

All rides must be scheduled at least two hours in advance and may be flexible on time, depending on driver availability, according to their website.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS