This nonprofit is offering free rides in Bexar County during the May 3 General Elections

This nonprofit is giving voters in certain Texas counties, including Bexar, a free ride to the polls for the General Elections on May 3.

Rideshare2Vote AWARE aims to increase voter participation in elections by providing free rides.

Recommended Videos

According to a press release from the organization, free round-trip rides will be offered to Bexar, Harris, Rockwall, Collin, Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Their website said they also have specialized programs for those with disabilities and aim to serve marginalized groups, such as those in low-income housing areas.

The press release said that they have been offering this service since 2018 and that rides are always free with the support of donors.

Interested voters can schedule a Ride2Vote by visiting their website or calling 888-858-3421.

All rides must be scheduled at least two hours in advance and may be flexible on time, depending on driver availability, according to their website.