Local News

Our Community Salutes’ 14th annual Enlistee Recognition Ceremony honors Class of 2025

Graduating high school seniors, who are choosing to serve their country, are set to be honored at an upcoming gala

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

Our Community Salutes San Antonio is hosting an annual recognition ceremony for graduating senior enlistees and their families (2025)

SAN ANTONIO – Our Community Salutes are planning to honor high school seniors who are making the admirable decision to enlist in the military following their graduation.

To recognize and celebrate their courage to serve, Our Community Salutes will host a gala for the students and their families on May 6, 2025, at Pedrotti’s Ranch in Helotes.

Seniors are highly encouraged to register quickly. The deadline to register is closing soon.

It is through the community’s support of volunteering and donations that will help create a memorable evening for these future leaders and their families.

Our Community Salutes is a nonprofit with a mission to recognize and honor high school senior enlistees and their commitment to military service and to provide parents and guardians of enlistees with their community support as their son or daughter transitions into military service.

