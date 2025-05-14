Man shot, transported to hospital after cellphone dispute at East Side bus stop, SAPD says

A 48-year-old man was shot on Wednesday after an argument over a cellphone at a Northeast Side bus stop.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a shooting following an argument with another male over a cellphone at an East Side bus stop, San Antonio police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2600 block of Interstate 35 North, which is located near Walters Street.

Recommended Videos

When they arrived, officers said they found a man, 48, at a nearby McDonald’s who was shot once in the arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, an SAPD sergeant told KSAT.

Upon further investigation, detectives said the man and another male met up at the bus stop. The victim was preparing to return a cellphone to the suspect, SAPD said.

At some point, the suspect and victim began arguing. Police said the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot the victim. The suspect then hopped into a vehicle and fled the scene in a black BMW with a female passenger, officers said.

The victim then walked from the bus stop to the McDonald’s restaurant to call police, authorities said.

SAPD said it is searching for the suspect and its investigation is ongoing.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: