SAPD seeks tips to identify persons of interest in 2019 murder case

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify three persons of interest in a 2019 murder.

The department released surveillance footage on Friday in a Facebook post that shows the three people on camera at various businesses.

Police described the people as “persons of interest” in Rosangel Matule Montilla’s murder, which happened on March 31, 2019, in the 7100 block of Oaklawn Drive on the Northwest Side.

SAPD said that a neighbor checked on Montilla at her apartment and found her with severe trauma injuries. The neighbor then left the apartment to call 911.

Montilla died from trauma to her upper body, according to investigators.

Anyone with relevant information about the people in the footage are asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.