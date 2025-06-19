Wayback Burgers offering free milkshakes on longest day of the year

Treat yourself to a shake on the longest day of the year

SAN ANTONIO – Wayback Burgers is offering a sweet deal on the longest day of the year.

The chain is giving out milkshakes on Friday to celebrate the first day of summer for Free Shake Day.

At participating locations, guests can stop by and pick up a free, 12-ounce vanilla milkshake. No purchase is required, the chain said.

If you’re into more fun treats, Wayback Burger will be offering its Summer Happy Hour deals from June 21 to August 31.

The burger chain said Wayback Rewards members can get its limited-time Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade drink for $2 and any shake flavor for $5 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Wayback Burger said featured shake flavors include Chocolate Brownie and Red Velvet Cupcake.

There are two locations in San Antonio. One is at the 1700 block of North Loop 1604 East and the other is at the 11700 block of Bandera Road.

Make sure to check your nearest Wayback Burger to ensure it is participating in these promotions.

For more information, visit their website.

