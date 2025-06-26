Bexar County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating missing 29-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Royce Jacolvin Brown, 29, who was last seen a week ago.

Brown was reported missing on Wednesday. He was last spotted at his home in the 13800 block of Isaris Lane around 10 p.m. on June 19.

Recommended Videos

Brown is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing gray shorts and carrying a dark-colored Puma backpack with a red stripe.

Family members have expressed concern as Brown has a medical condition and may not be following his prescribed treatment plan, BCSO said.

According to family, Brown may have left the area on foot through the back door of his home near Potranco and Highway 211.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.