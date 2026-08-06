San Antonio mayor to host listening sessions on potential vote on city’s contribution to new Spurs arena

Editor's note: A third session the mayor previously posted for Monday appears to be canceled.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is set to host listening sessions to discuss a potential new vote on the city’s $489 million contribution toward a new downtown Spurs arena.

The sessions follow Jones’ memo to the San Antonio City Council, where she welcomed a discussion on having San Antonio residents vote on the city’s contribution toward the arena on the November ballot.

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Below are the schedules for the listening sessions:

First session takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Doris Griffin Senior Center, 6157 NW Loop 410

Second session takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks

The listening sessions are expected to provide city residents with a chance to share their views before any further action is taken.

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