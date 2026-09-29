New Alamo Colleges education center near Boerne aims to bring classes closer to north Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A new Alamo Colleges District education center near the Bexar-Kendall county line is expected to give north Bexar County families and Boerne-area students closer access to college classes, workforce training and IT certification programs.

The Northwest Education and Training Center, part of Northwest Vista College, is being built just south of Boerne along the Boerne Stage Road corridor near Interstate 10.

The 42,000-square-foot facility is expected to be ready by fall 2027 and initially serve about 800 students.

College leaders said the goal is to reduce one of the biggest barriers students face: getting to class.

“We know that transportation is a huge barrier to education across San Antonio,” said Amy Bosley, president of Northwest Vista College. “So being able to locate educational opportunities closer to people’s homes and work is really what will expand opportunity for so many more of our neighbors.”

Bosley said Northwest Vista, located about 24 miles away, has seen an 81% increase in enrollment from Kendall County students. The new center is intended to make those programs more accessible to residents in fast-growing areas north and northwest of San Antonio.

Students will be able to take classes ranging from GED and English as a second language courses to college-level work toward a bachelor’s degree, Bosley said. The center is also expected to support students seeking workforce credentials, including IT certification.

Bexar County voters approved the $22.5 million project in 2017 as part of funding for Alamo Colleges District facilities.

The new campus is being built near several gated communities, and some nearby residents have raised concerns about additional traffic in the area.

Others said they see the center as a benefit for families, especially students who may want to earn college credit close to home.

“For me, that’s the part that I think is most attractive,” nearby resident Kelly Rawlings said, referring to his children. “If they had the opportunity to go and get ahead faster and develop their minds, that would be cool.”

In 2025, voters approved construction of a second building at the site, signaling plans for future expansion as enrollment demand grows.

The first phase of the Northwest Education and Training Center is expected to open in fall 2027.

Read also: