🎃 Things to do in October: Chris Brown and Usher, Tequila & Tacos Festival, Muertos Fest

Calling all ghosts and ghouls, it’s officially spooky season! “Orange” you excited for Halloween?

October features an exciting lineup of events, including classic Halloween activities such as pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But you can also check out book festivals, celebrities at this year’s Big Texas Comicon and much more!

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Don’t forget: Hispanic Heritage Month continues through Oct. 15. More information about upcoming events is available on our website.

Wondering what else you can do throughout October? Here’s a list of all the things happening this month:

Oct. 1-4 events

ACCESSABILITY FEST: The community resource festival, conference and march takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Travis Park. The free event promotes independence and inclusion. Admission is free but registration is recommended. Click The community resource festival, conference and march takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Travis Park. The free event promotes independence and inclusion. Admission is free but registration is recommended. Click here for more details.

BIKER HOT ROD & LOWER RIDER SHOW: The show will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Guadalupe Plaza, 1327 Guadalupe St. The free community event features bikes, hot rods and low riders showing off their coolest rides. Click The show will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Guadalupe Plaza, 1327 Guadalupe St. The free community event features bikes, hot rods and low riders showing off their coolest rides. Click here to reserve your spot.

BOERNE BOOK FESTIVAL: The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Patrick Heath Public Library, 451 N. Main St. Book lovers will enjoy a day of author discussion panels, book signings and much more. For more information, click The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Patrick Heath Public Library, 451 N. Main St. Book lovers will enjoy a day of author discussion panels, book signings and much more. For more information, click here

BRACKENRIDGE PARK HISTORIC TOUR: The Brackenridge Park Conservancy will host a guided walking tour from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Joske Pavilion. The free event allows guests to explore the history and unique features found along the west side of Brackenridge Park. More information can be found The Brackenridge Park Conservancy will host a guided walking tour from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Joske Pavilion. The free event allows guests to explore the history and unique features found along the west side of Brackenridge Park. More information can be found here

CANNONS: The band will perform its “Everything Glows Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Aztec Theatre. Click The band will perform its “Everything Glows Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Aztec Theatre. Click here for tickets.

CAR SHOW AT HISTORIC MARKET SQUARE: The 12th annual event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at San Saba Street and the Interstate 35 underpass behind the Farmers Market. The car show viewing runs from noon to 5 p.m. Click The 12th annual event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at San Saba Street and the Interstate 35 underpass behind the Farmers Market. The car show viewing runs from noon to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

JO KOY: The comedian returns to San Antonio to perform his “Koy Meets World Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The comedian returns to San Antonio to perform his “Koy Meets World Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

JUANES: The Columbian singer will perform his North America tour at 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be found The Columbian singer will perform his North America tour at 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be found here

MONARCH BUTTERFLY AND POLLINATOR FESTIVAL: The festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Brackenridge Park. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including monarch butterfly tagging, pollinator picnic and much more. Click The festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Brackenridge Park. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including monarch butterfly tagging, pollinator picnic and much more. Click here for more details.

POUYA: The rapper will perform his “Forever Glades Tour” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Aztec Theatre. Click The rapper will perform his “Forever Glades Tour” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Aztec Theatre. Click here for tickets.

ROCKFIT: MONSTER MASHUP: The free monthly fitness and wellness series will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 at The free monthly fitness and wellness series will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 at The Rock at La Cantera

SABIFF 2026 WRAP PARTY: CINEMA UNDER THE STARS: The party will wrap up the San Antonio Black International Film Festival, featuring live music, vendors and community connections. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Velocity Texas, 1305 E. Houston St. For more information on the free event, click The party will wrap up the San Antonio Black International Film Festival, featuring live music, vendors and community connections. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Velocity Texas, 1305 E. Houston St. For more information on the free event, click here

Oct. 5-11 events

CHRIS BROWN AND USHER: The singers will perform their “R&B Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Alamodome. For tickets, click The singers will perform their “R&B Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Alamodome. For tickets, click here

CHAD GRAY: The singer will bring his “30 Years of Madness” tour to the Aztec Theatre on Oct. 10. Tickets can be found The singer will bring his “30 Years of Madness” tour to the Aztec Theatre on Oct. 10. Tickets can be found here

KLRN KIDS FALL FEST: The The annual festival will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Mission Marquee Plaza. The free event will feature a special PBS community screening and costume character, informational programs and much more.

LIGHT THE NIGHT: The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at The Rock at La Cantera. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at The Rock at La Cantera. Registration is free , and participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the organization’s mission. Blood Cancer United’s Light The Night connects neighbors, families, friends, organizations and community partners to celebrate, honor and remember everyone affected by the disease.

LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE: The Mexican norteño band will perform its “Los Tigres del Mundo Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. For tickets, click The Mexican norteño band will perform its “Los Tigres del Mundo Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. For tickets, click here

JOURNEY: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will perform their “Final Frontier Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will perform their “Final Frontier Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

PICNIC & A MOVIE: Families are invited to bring blankets and snacks to the Historic City Cemetery No. 1 on the East Side for a free outdoor screening of “ Families are invited to bring blankets and snacks to the Historic City Cemetery No. 1 on the East Side for a free outdoor screening of “ Hocus Pocus .” The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie is expected to begin around 7:30 p.m. Click here for more details.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free Friday Night Flicks starting on Oct. 9 at Pletz Park, 3831 Belgium Lane. “Casper” will screen at 7:30 p.m. Click Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free Friday Night Flicks starting on Oct. 9 at Pletz Park, 3831 Belgium Lane. “Casper” will screen at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

VIVA MEXICO WOMEN’S FESTIVAL: The festival is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the The festival is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Mission Marquee Plaza Viva Mexico Women’s Festival celebrates women in the world with Mexican music and cultural arts.

Oct. 12-18 events

BEXAR COUNTY’S PCT. 2 FALL FESTIVAL: The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Rodriguez Park, 2060 Rodriguez Ave. The free, family-friendly event features face painting, a petting zoo, trunk-or-treat and much more. For more information, click The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Rodriguez Park, 2060 Rodriguez Ave. The free, family-friendly event features face painting, a petting zoo, trunk-or-treat and much more. For more information, click here

CIBOLO BOOK FESTIVAL: The The free third-annual event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 at 203 S. Main St. The event will feature more than 30 authors, including Terry Braddock, Elizabeth Adams and much more.

CINDERELLA : Opera San Antonio opens its season with Rossini’s “Cinderella,” a production presented in collaboration with The Orchestra San Antonio, running Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tobin Center’s : Opera San Antonio opens its season with Rossini’s “Cinderella,” a production presented in collaboration with The Orchestra San Antonio, running Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tobin Center’s H-E-B Performance Hall . Tickets start at $24.

LIL WAYNE: The rapper will perform his “20+ Years of Carter Classics” tour at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The rapper will perform his “20+ Years of Carter Classics” tour at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

PUMPKIN PALOOZA: The free event will feature a day filled with autumn activities, games, live music and more from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 at The Rock at La Cantera. At noon, The Rock will have its grand opening and official ribbon cutting of its new corn pit. A separate paid ticket is required to enter the corn pit. Click The free event will feature a day filled with autumn activities, games, live music and more from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 at The Rock at La Cantera. At noon, The Rock will have its grand opening and official ribbon cutting of its new corn pit. A separate paid ticket is required to enter the corn pit. Click here for more details.

SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL: The 21st annual event will take place starting at noon on Oct. 17 at Hemisfair. Some featured breweries include 512 Brewing Co., Alamo Beer, Big Sipz and much more. All guests must be 21 and over. Tickets start at $45 per person. Click The 21st annual event will take place starting at noon on Oct. 17 at Hemisfair. Some featured breweries include 512 Brewing Co., Alamo Beer, Big Sipz and much more. All guests must be 21 and over. Tickets start at $45 per person. Click here for more information.

TEQUILA & TACOS FESTIVAL: The festival will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Tower of the Americas. General admission is $90 per person and includes 20 drink sample tickets, a gourmet taco bar, appetizers and live music. The event is for ages 21 and older. Click The festival will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Tower of the Americas. General admission is $90 per person and includes 20 drink sample tickets, a gourmet taco bar, appetizers and live music. The event is for ages 21 and older. Click here for more details.

Oct. 19-25 events

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: CELEBRANDO LAS MISIONES: The free celebration will take place on Oct. 24 at the The free celebration will take place on Oct. 24 at the Mission Marquee Plaza . The event honors the legacy of descendants of San Antonio’s historic Missions. A procession and dance will also take place.

DON OMAR: The singer will perform his “Last King World Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The singer will perform his “Last King World Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

HOWL-O-WEEN: The Rock at La Cantera will host a spooky celebration featuring a dedicated trick-or-treat trail for pups, local pet vendors and more from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 24. Admission is free, but a ticket is required. Click The Rock at La Cantera will host a spooky celebration featuring a dedicated trick-or-treat trail for pups, local pet vendors and more from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 24. Admission is free, but a ticket is required. Click here for more details.

YOUNG MIKO: The rapper will perform her “Late Checkout Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Freeman Coliseum. You can find tickets : The rapper will perform her “Late Checkout Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Freeman Coliseum. You can find tickets here

Oct. 26-31 events

CULINARIA HALLOWINE RUN: The Hallowine Run takes place at 8 a.m. on Oct. 31 at The Rock at La Cantera. The pre-race is scheduled for 7:15 a.m. To register, click The Hallowine Run takes place at 8 a.m. on Oct. 31 at The Rock at La Cantera. The pre-race is scheduled for 7:15 a.m. To register, click here

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR: The celebration will feature a trunk-or-treat extravaganza, a costume contest and much more from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 at The Rock at La Cantera. Admission is free, but reservations are required. For more details, click The celebration will feature a trunk-or-treat extravaganza, a costume contest and much more from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 at The Rock at La Cantera. Admission is free, but reservations are required. For more details, click here

TOP RANK BOXING: World championship boxing returns to the Frost Bank Center at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. The match features Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete and Houston’s O’Shaquie Foster as they look to unify their titles. Click World championship boxing returns to the Frost Bank Center at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. The match features Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete and Houston’s O’Shaquie Foster as they look to unify their titles. Click here for tickets.

THREE DAYS GRACE: The band will perform its “Alienation Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The band will perform its “Alienation Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

Recurring events:

GRUENE MUSIC & WINE FESTIVAL: The annual event will take place from Oct. 8-11 at Gruene Historic District. The festival features free live music from local talent and ticketed concerts such as Robert Earl Keen, Shane Smith and The Saints. For more details on the Gruene Music and Wine Festival, click The annual event will take place from Oct. 8-11 at Gruene Historic District. The festival features free live music from local talent and ticketed concerts such as Robert Earl Keen, Shane Smith and The Saints. For more details on the Gruene Music and Wine Festival, click here

HAUNTED HOUSES: Several San Antonio area attractions are gearing up to give thrill-seekers a good scare this fall season. Click Several San Antonio area attractions are gearing up to give thrill-seekers a good scare this fall season. Click here to check out a list of haunted houses in the San Antonio area.

FALL FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host The Rock at La Cantera will host Fall Flix , a fall movie series, Oct. 28-30. “Hotel Transylvania” screens at 6 p.m. Oct. 28, followed by “Twilight” at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and a “Hocus Pocus” double feature at 7 p.m. Oct. 30.

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. Guests can shop and explore handmade crafts, sourced foods and more.

FARMERS MARKET: Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click here for more information.

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

MUERTOS FEST: One of the largest Día de los Muertos celebrations in the nation returns to Hemisfair from Oct. 23-25. KSAT will also air a two-hour primetime Muertos Fest special at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 on all KSAT platforms. Click One of the largest Día de los Muertos celebrations in the nation returns to Hemisfair from Oct. 23-25. KSAT will also air a two-hour primetime Muertos Fest special at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 on all KSAT platforms. Click here for more details.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will host several free movie screenings throughout October. To kick off the month, the plaza will showcase “Elio” on Oct. 3. The series will continue with “Jurassic Park” on Oct. 15. A special feature will be announced on Oct. 17, and “Frankenweenie” will be shown on Oct. 24. Screenings run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

PUMPKIN PATCHES & CORN MAZES: Several places in and around the San Antonio area are hosting the fall favorite activities. Click Several places in and around the San Antonio area are hosting the fall favorite activities. Click here to view a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes you can visit.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Silver and Black return for the 2026-27 season with their first preseason game on Oct. 8 at the Frost Bank Center. A list of home preseason games is available The Silver and Black return for the 2026-27 season with their first preseason game on Oct. 8 at the Frost Bank Center. A list of home preseason games is available here

SUNDAY SCARIES SERIES: The Rock at La Cantera will host Sunday Scaries every Sunday through October. The free events will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click The Rock at La Cantera will host Sunday Scaries every Sunday through October. The free events will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here

THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL: The musical runs through Oct. 11, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets and more information are available The musical runs through Oct. 11, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets and more information are available here

THE SOUND OF MUSIC: The Majestic Theatre will host the musical from Oct. 6-11. For tickets and more information, click The Majestic Theatre will host the musical from Oct. 6-11. For tickets and more information, click here

ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo has officially brought back its annual spooktacular event through Nov. 1. This year, the zoo will debut a new Día de los Muertos-inspired festival called Fiesta de Los Muertos. For more details, click The San Antonio Zoo has officially brought back its annual spooktacular event through Nov. 1. This year, the zoo will debut a new Día de los Muertos-inspired festival called Fiesta de Los Muertos. For more details, click here

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

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