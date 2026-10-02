Two women charged in death of man found burned in Southeast Side ditch, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Two women have been charged in the death of a man whose body was found burned in a Southeast Side ditch in March, according to an arrest warrant.

Leidy Guadalupe Hernandez, 43, was taken into custody on Thursday on charges of capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony and aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Leidy Guadalupe Hernandez, 43. (Bexar County Jail)

She’s the second person arrested in connection with the death of Manuel Gomez Mendez Jr., 84, who was found burning in a ditch on March 28 in an area surrounded by brush along Rigsby Avenue, not far from Roland Road.

Police said Mendez was bound, duct-taped, and wrapped in a jacket and shower curtain.

Ulani Mable Nunes, 23, was previously arrested on the same charges, records show.

Investigators connected the women to Mendez’s home and to the location where his body was found through surveillance video and phone records, a warrant stated.

Investigators also said two of Mendez’s identification cards and his Social Security card were found inside a vehicle being used by the suspects.

During the investigation, one of the suspects confessed to devising a plan to kill Mendez and take his money, according to records.

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