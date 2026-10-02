UTSA to host ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA is expected to host ESPN’s “SportsCenter on Campus” for the second consecutive season next week before its national matchup against South Florida.
The 3-1 Roadrunners are scheduled to play the 4-0 Bulls at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Alamodome, but fans can hang around the stadium hours before kickoff for free during ESPN’s live flagship show.
Students are encouraged to visit Rowdy Town Live, located in the H-E-B Plaza and VIA Bridge, at 3 p.m. to crowd SportsCenter host Matt Barrie before his 4 p.m. pregame show on ESPN.
UTSA said the first 5,000 current students in attendance will receive a free t-shirt.
Current students can also use the UTSA shuttles to and from the Alamodome beginning at 3 p.m. at the North Paseo Bus Oval on campus. Return shuttles begin at the start of the fourth quarter until one hour after the game ends.
According to a news release, UTSA Athletics hosted the largest “SportsCenter on Campus” in ESPN history last year.
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.