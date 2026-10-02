UTSA to host ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA is expected to host ESPN’s “SportsCenter on Campus” for the second consecutive season next week before its national matchup against South Florida.

The 3-1 Roadrunners are scheduled to play the 4-0 Bulls at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Alamodome, but fans can hang around the stadium hours before kickoff for free during ESPN’s live flagship show.

Students are encouraged to visit Rowdy Town Live, located in the H-E-B Plaza and VIA Bridge, at 3 p.m. to crowd SportsCenter host Matt Barrie before his 4 p.m. pregame show on ESPN.

UTSA said the first 5,000 current students in attendance will receive a free t-shirt.

Current students can also use the UTSA shuttles to and from the Alamodome beginning at 3 p.m. at the North Paseo Bus Oval on campus. Return shuttles begin at the start of the fourth quarter until one hour after the game ends.

According to a news release, UTSA Athletics hosted the largest “SportsCenter on Campus” in ESPN history last year.

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