Hundreds march on San Antonio’s East Side to protest planned ICE detention center

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people gathered on San Antonio’s East Side on Saturday to protest the proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on Southeast Loop 410.

Protestors gathered at S.J. Davis Middle School before walking more than a mile to a warehouse ICE purchased in February. The agency plans to turn the property into an immigration detention center with up to 1,500 beds.

“I came here to make my voice heard,” protester Alejandro Delgadillo said.

“It’s one of the most horrific crimes against people that we have witnessed in our lifetime,” said Father Jimmy Drennan of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Drennan was among those who addressed the crowd before the march began.

“So while we respect, without any doubt, the country’s right to protect its borders, to abuse its people and to abuse the immigrants that have been allowed to be here for so many generations is just absolutely unjust,” Drennan said.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who represents Precinct 4, said he wants an investigation into the purchase of the property.

“We want an investigation into how there were well over $30 million more paid for that ICE detention center than it was appraised for,” Calvert said.

According to the Bexar County Appraisal District, the property was appraised at $37.6 million and sold for $66.1 million. Calvert said the city and county are prepared to take legal action, a proposal that Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones also mentioned Friday.

“Look at all the other cases around the country, what happened,” Calvert said. “They sued, they won on those NEPA claims. And as a result, those things were stopped.”

ICE did not respond to emailed requests for comment sent Friday and again Saturday afternoon regarding the demonstration, possible legal action, and concerns raised by San Antonio City Council members.

In June, acting ICE director David Venturella sent a letter to Jones that said the East Side facility will “abide by all applicable laws and regulations” and “encourages community stakeholders to raise any concerns” as it collaborates with the vendor, city authorities and utility service providers to review design plans and engineering solutions.

In August, ICE awarded a contract for the redevelopment of the facility. The planned detention center is scheduled to open in spring 2027.

Congressman Joaquin Castro released this statement regarding Saturday’s protest:

“San Antonio has been one of the epicenters of Trump’s mass deportation campaign. Expanding ICE’s footprint in our city would make people less safe and would fuel ICE’s lawlessness. Today, hundreds of San Antonians marched together in peaceful protest against this inhumane warehouse.”

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