Bexar County deputies discharged after overnight arrests by San Antonio police, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Two off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies were arrested early Sunday morning by San Antonio police, BCSO said, and are no longer employed.

Damien Trevino, 25, and Damian Villegas, 19, were both arrested and chose to resign from their BCSO roles “in lieu of termination,” the sheriff’s office said.

Trevino was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. He was with the sheriff’s office for four years, BCSO said.

Trevino was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and was released the same day after paying a $1,200 bond.

Villegas was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and was with the sheriff’s office for one year.

A preliminary report said Villegas was pulled over by SAPD around 2 a.m. on Sunday near Northwest Loop 410 and Culebra Road for speeding.

Records show he was booked into the Bexar County jail and was released the same day after paying a $800 bond.

BCSO said both deputies’ Texas Commission on Law Enforcement licenses were discharged under dishonorable conditions, effective immediately.

“Our zero-tolerance stance is well known,” Salazar said in a statement. “Any employee who chooses to drink and drive or willfully endanger the public should not be surprised when they’re suddenly unemployed.”