‘A big wave’: Flooding persists near South Side homes, despite pleas to city for better drainage

SAN ANTONIO – Arturo and Vicky Cano said their home, along with at least three homes nearby, floods every time it rains.

“It’s just a big wave going back and forth with the water,” Vicky described.

The couple lives on Bernard Drive and said the rain over the last two days caused the water to rise up to the second step of the stairs leading to the porch.

She and her husband emphasized that the water level is consistently high.

“My truck’s a little lifted right where the floorboards go down; it’s leveled right there,” Arturo said.

The couple said Arturo helped a driver Friday whose car stalled in the pooled water just feet from his house. The driver was unable to put the car in reverse because water had invaded the engine.

A big concern for the couple is that water collects and can be stagnant for a day or more, depending on how much water fell.

“It’s damaging our home underneath with all the water going under there, messing up our foundation,” Arturo said.

They said they are speaking out to get the flooding fixed for themselves and their elderly neighbors, who have said the problem has existed for years.

In an effort to get it fixed, the Canos said they have filed countless tickets with 311, a lot of them with pictures and videos.

“We’ve been putting in tickets since we moved in here,” Vicky said. “They’ve been closing it out.”

“They’ll tell us, ‘Oh, it’s closed, let me find out,’” Vicky continued. “They’ll look at it: ‘Oh, there wasn’t enough evidence.’ What (other) evidence do you need?”

Arturo said, in fact, after filing one ticket with 311, someone came out to take a look at the high water, yet nothing changed.

After getting nowhere with 311, Vicky said she took the issue directly to her city representative, District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran.

Vicky said the councilwoman sat and spoke with her and said her street needs a type of drainage outlet but that getting one would take time and city money that is not available.

“Miss Phyllis actually went to a one-on-one bond company,” Vicky said. “The bond company said that they didn’t have enough funds for that drainage sewer.”

Vicky said the situation is now at a standstill, and the lack of a resolution has left them feeling stranded.

“This is unacceptable, ” Vickey exclaimed. “If y’all can raise the property tax for all like all homeowners, y’all can at least come up with something to just to get a little small drainage to get this water out of here.”

KSAT reached out to Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran’s (D3) office with Cano’s concerns on Oct. 3.

On Oct 14, Viagran said she is actively working with Public Works to find a solution and reiterated that the street itself requires a significant investment.

Her statement added that any possible temporary solutions are also being looked into.