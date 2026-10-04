Local artists honor Día de los Muertos tradition with calavera exhibit at Pearl

SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio artists came together at the Pearl to celebrate Día de los Muertos through calaveras: four-foot skulls, each telling a personal story through the artist’s own style.

Sisters Manola and Maria Ramirez’s calavera was inspired by their grandmother.

“She used to sew a lot, and she always loved her garden,” Manola Ramirez said, “so for me personally, I was like, why don’t we sort of embody that with embroidery and plants.”

The two sisters have been working on designs and projects together for years.

“My sister and I were really good. I think since we’ve been working together for a long time, whenever we need that extra sort of support, that’s how we create,” Manola Ramirez said. “At the end of it, we both want the same thing, which is a good outcome.”

For the Ramirez sisters, Día de los Muertos is a tradition rooted in childhood memories they now carry into adulthood.

“I think it’s a very special thing to be able to share that with people who don’t know about it,” Manola Ramirez said.

“When it comes to Día de los Muertos, you’re with community. So I remember having that moment and going to clean the tombstone and putting flowers and candles,” Maria Ramirez said. “It feels weirdly magical.”

Four more calaveras made by local artists will be on display from Oct. 23 through Nov. 5 at the Pearl, leading up to a free Día de los Muertos celebration. Before the event, artists may be found live painting on weekends.

Read also: