Man dies after car is hit by train on South Flores Street, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man died early Sunday after police say he tried to drive across train tracks on South Flores Street and was hit by an approaching train, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on South Flores Street near Nogalitos Street, a preliminary SAPD report stated.

Investigators said the man was attempting to cross the tracks as the train approached.

He was hit by the train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the train involved was an Amtrak train.

It was not immediately clear whether passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

Micaela Tijerina lives nearby and said she heard the train going down the tracks overnight then heard the sirens of responders but was aware a man lost his life.

She said she has lived in the area for many years and that sadly, this keeps happening in her neighborhood.

“It’s happened before. It’s not the first time that somebody died there,” Tijerina recalled.

She shared that unfortunately the tracks are known for that, adding that a number of drivers and bicyclists were not patient and miscalculated the speed of the train.

“The train passes by so fast, you can hear it just going and going, you know.”

One possible reason she said why some people even try to beat the train is that the crossing arms on either side of the tracks do not extend over both lanes.

Also, many drivers may miss the sign posted off to the side that the trains do not blow a horn when traveling in that area.

Tijerina said may an extra alert or signal along with the flashing crossing arms may be needed.

She explained, “[Perhaps to] allow more of something, to let them know it’s coming or something, [and] not to get close [to the tracks].”

While additional safety measure may help prevent tragedies Tijerina said so will having patience.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash and gather additional details.