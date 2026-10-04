Man killed in hit-and-run on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the Northeast Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the crash happened at 10:18 p.m. near FM 78 and Springfield Road.

Investigators said the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was found on the road when they arrived.

They determined he was hit by a car and said it was unclear when exactly the man was hit.

The driver did not stop to help and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Antonio police said the case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.