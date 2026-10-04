USPS announces shipping deadlines for 2026 holiday season

The United States Postal Service announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for the 2026 holiday season.

For packages in the lower 48 states to reach their destinations by Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), the Postal Service recommends shipping Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail by Dec. 17. Priority Mail should be shipped by Dec. 18 and Priority Express Mail by Dec. 19.

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USPS says packages shipped to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories should be shipped one day earlier. Ground Advantage packages should be shipped by Dec. 16, First-Class Mail by Dec. 17, Priority Mail by Dec. 18 and Priority Express Mail by Dec. 19.

For international shipments or packages being sent to military members overseas, the Postal Service recommends checking its holiday shipping page for specific deadlines.

USPS also reminded customers that Hanukkah is earlier this year, taking place from Dec. 4-12, and encouraged adjusting send dates accordingly to meet the desired date for the package to be recieved.

The Postal Service also said the earlier you send, the better and encouraged customers not to delay their shipments.