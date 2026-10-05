13-year-old charged with capital murder ordered to remain detained after no parent appears at hearing

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old charged with capital murder appeared before a judge Monday for a detention hearing and was ordered to remain detained after no guardian or parent was present.

The boy, who was 12 at the time of the shooting, was arrested in connection with the June 2025 fatal shooting of Marcus Estrada, 20.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, his identity and image are not being released.

Estrada was shot on Otter Drive near Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 90. At the time, San Antonio police officers said they were searching for three suspects.

The teen is the only person arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

The boy’s next hearing is Oct. 19.

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