13-year-old charged with capital murder ordered to remain detained after no parent appears at hearing The juvenile's next hearing is Oct. 19 SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old charged with capital murder appeared before a judge Monday for a detention hearing and was ordered to remain detained after no guardian or parent was present.
The boy, who was 12 at the time of the shooting, was arrested in connection with the June 2025 fatal shooting of Marcus Estrada, 20.
Since the suspect is a juvenile, his identity and image are not being released.
Estrada was shot on Otter Drive near Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 90. At the time, San Antonio police officers said they were searching for three suspects.
The teen is the only person arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.
The boy’s next hearing is Oct. 19.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
Erica Hernandez headshot
Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.
What if better water came from your faucet? What if better water came from your faucet? Driver dies after being hit by a train Driver dies after being hit by a train Both pilots walk away after Boerne Stage Airfield plane crash Both pilots walk away after Boerne Stage Airfield plane crash SAPD responds to cold-case families frustrated with the treatement of their cases SAPD responds to cold-case families frustrated with the treatement of their cases Meet the First Hispanic Woman in Space Meet the First Hispanic Woman in Space Two women arrested for burning of man on southeast side Two women arrested for burning of man on southeast side Wemby rejects prediction market endorsements Wemby rejects prediction market endorsements "I thought I could make it": Driver swept away in high water "I thought I could make it": Driver swept away in high water What the body cam shows in SAPD's west side shooting What the body cam shows in SAPD's west side shooting They Just Moved In. Nobody Told Them About the Flooding They Just Moved In. Nobody Told Them About the Flooding Dallas Ground Stops Are Wrecking San Antonio Flights Dallas Ground Stops Are Wrecking San Antonio Flights THE IMPACT OF THURSDAY AFTERNOON'S RAIN AS OF 5PM THE IMPACT OF THURSDAY AFTERNOON'S RAIN AS OF 5PM Kerrville residents prepare for the storm Kerrville residents prepare for the storm The KSAT Weather Authority App - It's Free to Download! The KSAT Weather Authority App - It's Free to Download! Woman argued with victims before deadly crash in Medical Center parking lot, police say Woman argued with victims before deadly crash in Medical Center parking lot, police say Girl stabs boy at Metzger Middle School, Judson ISD board member says Girl stabs boy at Metzger Middle School, Judson ISD board member says TxDOT crews preparing San Antonio roads for heavy rain TxDOT crews preparing San Antonio roads for heavy rain Plate reading cameras installed in Leon Valley Plate reading cameras installed in Leon Valley SAPD releases video of person of interest in downtown shooting investigation SAPD releases video of person of interest in downtown shooting investigation San Antonio doctor shares son's suicide to help others San Antonio doctor shares son's suicide to help others Previous video Next video