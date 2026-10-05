2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in north Bexar County.

Deputies were dispatched around 2 a.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of Carriage Cape after receiving a report from a woman who said a man shot her before turning the gun on himself.

BCSO said the deputies forced their way into the home, where they found the man and woman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO said. The woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body and later died from her injuries. They have not been publicly identified.

The shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Homicides on the rise

BCSO said Sunday’s shooting is the agency’s 19th homicide of the year and ninth family-related homicide.

In 2025, the agency investigated 15 homicides, including seven domestic violence-related homicides.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

Survivors in unincorporated Bexar County who are not in current emergencies can fill out an online form to get in touch with STAR specialists. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.