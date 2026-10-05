2 people hospitalized, 2 cats dead after Northwest Side mobile home fire, SAFD says Two people escaped the fire with non-life-threatening burn injuries, SAFD says Two people escaped a fire at a mobile home in the 6900 block of Polar Bend with non-life-threatening burn injuries on Oct. 5, 2026 (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized on Monday after a mobile home caught fire on the Northwest Side, killing two cats.
The San Antonio Fire Department said a residence in the 6900 block of Polar Bend caught fire before 12:30 p.m. First responders contained the fire, but the mobile home was deemed unlivable after 50% of it was damaged.
The two people escaped the fire with non-life-threatening burn injuries, SAFD said.
Five cats were inside the home during the fire. SAFD said two of them died.
The fire department said they rescued one cat, but two remain missing.
SAFD said the arson division is investigating the cause of the fire.
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About the Authors Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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Clifford Goyang is a photographer at KSAT.
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