Loop 410 on San Antonio’s East Side reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Traffic as of 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – All lanes of East Loop 410 have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning.

San Antonio police initially said five vehicles were involved in the crash, however an updated preliminary report now counted four vehicles. SAPD said nobody left with any major injuries.

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In the report, police said a vehicle traveling northbound on Loop 410 was speeding and crashed into another vehicle. The speeding vehicle then hit a third and fourth car in the process.

A map from the Texas Department of Transportation initially showed multiple northbound lanes closed near East Houston Street.

Traffic as of 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2026 (TxDOT)

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