Bexar County elections website outage restored before voter registration deadline The website was down for less than 2 hours Pandemic, legal battles creating hurdles for Bexar County Elections Department BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Elections Department says its website is back and running again after experiencing an outage on the last day to register to vote.
In an email to KSAT, the department said the website was down for less than two hours.
>> Texas voter registration deadline is today: Here’s what you need to know
“Our vendor has successfully resolved the outage,” the department said. “We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding while the issue was being addressed.”
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Early voting runs from Oct. 19-30.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
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