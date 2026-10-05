Bexar County elections website outage restored before voter registration deadline

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Elections Department says its website is back and running again after experiencing an outage on the last day to register to vote.

In an email to KSAT, the department said the website was down for less than two hours.

Recommended Videos

>>Texas voter registration deadline is today: Here’s what you need to know

“Our vendor has successfully resolved the outage,” the department said. “We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding while the issue was being addressed.”

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Early voting runs from Oct. 19-30.

Read also: