Homeowner fatally shoots man who broke into Lytle home after fleeing disturbance, police say

LYTLE, Texas – A homeowner shot and killed a 36-year-old man who broke into his home after he fled a nearby disturbance Sunday night, according to the Lytle Police Department.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 14600 block of Butch Cassidy Street in the Saddle Ridge Estates subdivision after reports of a disturbance.

In a news release, Lytle police said witnesses reported that the man appeared “aggressive and out of control” before fleeing the scene.

The man entered a nearby residence that had no apparent connection to him. Police said the home appeared to have been selected at random.

After the man entered the home and cornered the homeowner, police said the homeowner used a firearm to protect himself and his family. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the site of the initial disturbance, the release states that a female juvenile was found with knife wounds and was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

Police said there is no current threat to the public.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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