Lytle has first homicide in 13 years after homeowner shoots intruder, police chief says

LYTLE, Texas – A deadly shooting Sunday night involving a Lytle homeowner who fired at an intruder marks the first homicide in that city in 13 years.

Lytle police have called on the Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers for help with the investigation into what amounts to a rare crime for them.

“It also gives you a different set of eyes, looking at stuff that we don’t because we don’t deal with homicides every day,” said Lytle Police Chief Richey Priest. “Plus, if you ... need a lot of evidence processed, they have a pipeline direct to their crime lab.”

Priest said officers were called to a home on Butch Cassidy Street in the Saddle Ridge Estates subdivision for a disturbance after 10:30 p.m.

He said they found a child with knife wounds inside one home, then heard gunshots coming from another home a few doors down.

Shortly thereafter, he said the owner of the second home walked outside, telling officers he had just shot an intruder.

“He was more or less backed into a corner and didn’t have really any other options. It was a bad situation,” Priest said. “So, the homeowner was forced to use deadly force to protect him and his family.”

Priest said investigators are still trying to sort it all out.

However, he said it appears the man who was shot and killed had just left his own home a few doors down where the girl was stabbed.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. She has since been released and is expected to recover, Priest said.

Police said witnesses told them the man appeared to be “aggressive” and “out of control” as he made his way to the other home.

“Went in this house, a house or so down. Totally random, you know? No connection that anyone’s aware of,” Priest said.

He said it’s possible the shooting could qualify as self-defense, but that will be determined once the investigation is complete.

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