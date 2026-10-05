Man critically injured in shooting at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after being shot during an altercation at an apartment complex on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the Loma Vista Apartments in the 7200 block of Marbach Road.

According to a sergeant at the scene, the man was approached by several people before an altercation began. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police searched the area following the shooting, but suspects fled and were not located.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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