Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones requests meeting with President Donald Trump during visit to San Antonio

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, left, requested a meeting with President Donald Trump, right, during his visit to San Antonio on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones requested a meeting with President Donald Trump during his visit to San Antonio for a midterm rally.

In a message on social media, Jones said she hopes to discuss the affordability crisis facing San Antonio families.

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“San Antonio is the third most impoverished big city in the country, so it’s not surprising that federal policies causing high gas prices and high grocery bills would disproportionately impact our community,” Jones said in a post on X.

Trump is scheduled to be at Freeman Coliseum for a midterm rally alongside Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton and Carlos De La Cruz, the Republican candidate for Texas’ 35th Congressional district. Doors will open at 2 p.m., with remarks set to begin around 6 p.m.

“San Antonio is the third most impoverished big city in the country, so it’s not surprising that federal policies causing high gas prices and high grocery bills would disproportionately impact our community—all while aggressive ICE enforcement activities instill fear in our communities, drive up labor costs, and threaten property tax values on the Eastside if the ICE processing facility is built. As Military City USA, we are also closely tracking the Iran War and its strain on operational readiness and military families, as it also drives gas prices in our community to nearly $3.70.” — Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones (@Mayor_GOJ) October 5, 2026

Jones said she proposed five topics of discussion for the requested meeting with Trump, including:

Ending the Iran War

Ending trade wars and tariffs

Stopping a proposed East Side ICE facility

Stopping “planned cuts to Medicare”

Holding data centers accountable and requiring transparency on utility usage, limits on noise and air pollution

Jones also argued that the Iran War caused a “strain on operational readiness and military families,” in part because of the increase in gas prices.

KSAT has asked for, but not yet obtained, a copy of the request for a meeting with Trump.

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