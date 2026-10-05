President Trump's visit to San Antonio could disrupt your Wednesday evening commute

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump’s visit to San Antonio could disrupt commutes Wednesday evening across the South Side.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction over Kelly Field beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday. KSAT anticipates the president will land there sometime after then; however, that is subject to change.

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Trump will then have to be taken by motorcade to Freeman Coliseum on the East Side, a 12-mile trip from Lackland Air Force Base on the Southwest Side.

That means drivers should plan to allow for additional travel time around the city while Trump is in town, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service.

“The U.S. Secret Service is working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement partners, event organizers, and venue officials to support a safe and secure event in San Antonio,” the spokesperson said. “While we strive to minimize impacts, some traffic disruptions and congestion should be anticipated in the San Antonio area prior to, and through the conclusion of the visit. The public is encouraged to plan to allow additional travel time on Wednesday.”

The flight restriction will be lifted around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, so Air Force One is expected to leave San Antonio before then.

Planned commercial and cargo flights in and out of San Antonio International Airport are excluded from the temporary flight restriction and are not anticipated to be impacted dramatically.

What to know if you want to attend

People looking to attend the midterm rally Wednesday must request tickets through the GOP’s website.

The Secret Service said attendees should anticipate enhanced security measures, “including TSA-style screening and verification procedures.”

Those who receive tickets are encouraged to arrive early, the Secret Service said, and follow posted signage and directions from law enforcement.

The venue will open doors around 2:30 p.m. and remarks are scheduled to begin around 6 p.m.

A list of prohibited items can be found on the Secret Service’s website, but they said the list may not include all items, and additional restrictions may be placed by event organizers.

Bexar County Democrats plan counter-protest

Bexar Democrats are organizing a protest against Donald Trump and Ken Paxton’s visit on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Houston Street, across the street from Freeman Coliseum.

Those looking to attend the protest are encouraged by Bexar Democrats to RSVP online.