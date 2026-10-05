What's behind JBSA-Fort Sam Houston's massive student housing relocation? KSAT goes inside the dorms

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of enlisted medical students were relocated from housing at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston this summer, and KSAT 12 has been investigating what prompted the sudden move — and what’s being done to fix it.

Back in July, a JBSA spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that Army, Navy and Air Force enlisted medical students assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) “are being relocated to on-base temporary lodging.”

KSAT received repeated reports that mold could be behind the mass relocation of 5,200 enlisted students. Reporter Madalynn Lambert and Photojournalist Santiago Esparza got a firsthand look inside the dorms to find out what conditions really look like.

Inside the dorms

KSAT was given access to five of the main living spaces used by students at Fort Sam Houston. The crew found cracks and stains in the walls and dirty bathrooms throughout the buildings. Workers were also in the process of removing mattresses and appliances to be used in students’ new housing.

JBSA described the issues as “foundational defects” and infrastructure problems.

JBSA told KSAT in July the relocations were not mold-related. Officials said the decision was based on “continuing infrastructure degradation that is rooted in the campus construction, that can no longer be resolved through routine maintenance.”

Since the story first broke, KSAT received hundreds of comments across social media platforms and met with people who shared their concerns. Many asked to remain anonymous.

“I’m hoping that it draws some more attention to the condition, not only living conditions, but working conditions of our government employees, our airmen, our sailors, you know, whatever branch,” one woman said, declining to be identified on camera.

“Because we have money going other places within the government that we could be using to focus on where we are working and living,” she said.

What’s next

JBSA has not yet made anyone available for an on-camera interview, and officials have not explicitly confirmed the presence of mold in the buildings. The Department of Defense, referred to as the Department of War, is investing more than $1.2 billion to improve barracks conditions across the military.

JBSA says its focus remains on the safety and quality of life of its students.

Meanwhile, displaced students have been moved to on-base hotels or dorms at Lackland Air Force Base while repairs are underway.

Read KSAT’s previous coverage: