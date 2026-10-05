Woman accused of abandoning 3 kids at North Side apartment lobby, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of leaving three children behind at a North Side apartment complex Friday evening, according to San Antonio police.

Police arrested Passion Monae Williams, 28, around 11:30 p.m. at a complex in the 3900 block of Barrington Street, which is between Perrin Beitel and Starcrest Drive. Records show she was given three state jail felony charges of abandoning a child without intent to return.

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According to a preliminary report, Williams texted someone that she left the children in the common area of the complex. San Antonio police said the person Williams texted called police.

When officers arrived, they found Williams walking away from three children — ages 4, 5 and 8 — inside the complex. The report said she told police she left the children alone.

Court records show Williams was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center with an additional unrelated assault charge committed in 2020. She remains booked as of Monday afternoon on a combined $36,000 bond.

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