Woman, 73, killed after freight train hits her vehicle in Seguin, DPS says Crash happened Saturday night on Tschoepe Road Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) SEGUIN, Texas – A 73-year-old woman was killed after a freight train struck her vehicle in Seguin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Tschoepe Road, located north of East U.S. Highway 90.
In a preliminary report, DPS said a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus crashed with a freight train. The driver, Kathleen Preece Oliver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available. The crash is under investigation.
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