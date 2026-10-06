Woman, 73, killed after freight train hits her vehicle in Seguin, DPS says

SEGUIN, Texas – A 73-year-old woman was killed after a freight train struck her vehicle in Seguin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Tschoepe Road, located north of East U.S. Highway 90.

Recommended Videos

In a preliminary report, DPS said a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus crashed with a freight train. The driver, Kathleen Preece Oliver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

Read also: