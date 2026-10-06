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Woman, 73, killed after freight train hits her vehicle in Seguin, DPS says

Crash happened Saturday night on Tschoepe Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SEGUIN, Texas – A 73-year-old woman was killed after a freight train struck her vehicle in Seguin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Tschoepe Road, located north of East U.S. Highway 90.

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In a preliminary report, DPS said a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus crashed with a freight train. The driver, Kathleen Preece Oliver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

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