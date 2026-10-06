Cheech & Chong, Ian Somerhalder among many celebrity appearances at Big Texas Comicon this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Pop culture fans are heading downtown this weekend for the annual Big Texas Comicon.

The event runs from Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Henry B. Convention Center.

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Q&A panel at Big Texas Comicon. (Big Texas Comicon)

Multiple movie and television celebrities will attend for autographs and photos, including Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong from Up in Smoke, Linda Hamilton from The Terminator, Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic Park, and former WWE superstars Paul Wright and Kofi Kingston.

Friday’s events start at 2 p.m. and run through 8 p.m., with tickets starting at $20. Saturday’s events run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $35, and Sunday’s events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tickets starting at $30.

Tickets for individual day and weekend passes can be found on Ticketmaster.

The event will feature Q&A panels for celebrities, gaming console tournaments, a costume contest, vendors and cosplay photoshoots.

For the full lineup and more information about the event, visit the Big Texas Comicon website.

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