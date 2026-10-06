Cibolo kicks off National Night Out by meeting-and-greeting police

CIBOLO, Texas – One senior community in Cibolo kicked off National Night Out with a National Day Out on Tuesday.

Before the block parties planned for at least 13 Cibolo neighborhoods in the evening, the Cibolo Police Department Chief Thedrick Andres arrived at El Sereno Senior Living to start the city’s observance.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get a report card on how we’re doing in the community by building relationships, welcoming those new to the city, and then advocating them for their partnership as we keep this community safe,” Andres said.

While many National Night Out festivities are often geared toward neighborhoods with young families and new residents, Andres said Cibolo’s includes its older community members.

“It is important that we continue to let them know that they’re loved and cared about, the chief said. ”Our seniors are absolutely (appreciated) here in the city of Cibolo. (They’re some) of our greatest partners.”

He added that local seniors are still contributing to the city, with many of them taking part of the city’s Citizens Police Academy.

El Sereno resident Grace Bussell is one of them.

“I think we’re one of the biggest supporters for the department,” Bussell said.

She said she has been with the academy for four years and has been able to recruit other seniors to use their free time to do more than just talk about issues.

“I come from a law enforcement family and (I’m) always curious about what can I do to help my community, much less protect myself,” Bussell shared. “Don’t complain, get out and do what you can do.”

Bussell said that by participating in the academy projects, there is always something to do that can help first responders carry out their duties of protecting and serving the community.

“We bought all the LEDs for every police officer’s car. So every officer has an LED in his car. So, just things like that,” she said.

Chief Andres said he and his officers enjoy National Night Out because it allows them to go into as many Cibolo communities to meet people before an emergency happens and foster positive interactions that can lead to trust and transparency.

“This night is a night for us to touch every area of Cibolo, to not only get a report card but to explain to our residents why Cibolo is one of the safest cities in Texas and we believe it’s through community engagement,” Andres said.

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