Bexar County commissioners approve first countywide flood study in 20 years

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County commissioners approved the first countywide flooding study in 20 years with their 2026-2027 budget.

County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, who represents Precinct 2, said the proposed study hopes to identify flood risks Bexar County faces now, and what could worsen as development expands.

Rodriguez pointed to fast growth on the Northwest Side.

“You’re putting in more subdivisions, which means more impervious cover, and that water has to flow somewhere,” he said.

He also said historically, flooding impacts parts of the west and south sides of Bexar County, including the Jefferson-Woodlawn Lake area.

The push comes as residents continue to see flooding in problem areas during heavy rain. Just last week, KSAT crews spotted flooding at Woodlawn Lake, Seguin Road, Highway 90 at Cupples Road\ and more.

Rodriguez said the county has seen an increase in intense storms.

“We’ve seen the incidence of flooding in our community, we’ve seen how these storms are just very violent and unpredictable. That’s not going to stop in my estimation,” he said.

Bexar County has already set aside millions of dollars for flood-related projects, including $21 million for a flood warning system.

The commissioners approved an increase of $250,000 to its professional services funding for the Flood Control Needs Assessment. Rodriguez said the study is expected to be completed in 2027.

KSAT reached out to the other three county commissioners for this report but did not hear back.

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