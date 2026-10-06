Dads, Gen Z fans unite as Staind adds San Antonio date to their ’25th Anniversary Tour’

Aaron Lewis of Staind performs during Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on Friday, May 15, 2026, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy-nominated rock band Staind announced a second leg of its tour on Tuesday, including a stop in San Antonio early next year.

“It’s Been Awhile” since Staind performed in the Alamo City. In 2025, they co-headlined with Breaking Benjamin at the Frost Bank Center.

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Staind’s next visit on March 20, 2027, will headline the venue again and perform its third studio album, “Break the Cycle,” nearly 25 years after its initial release.

General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through the venue’s website or on Ticketmaster. For presale access, fans are encouraged to sign up for the Frost Bank Center’s rock newsletter.

The San Antonio show will feature additional artists including Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder.

The tour will also stop in Dallas on March 19 at the Dos Equis Pavilion.

The news release said the 2001 album helped the band break out into mainstream success. A quarter of a century later, the band has seen a large resurgence thanks to younger fans on the internet.

“2026 is the band’s biggest year to date,” according to the release. The band said “Break the Cycle” reached 1 billion streams this year, citing multiple of their songs trending on TikTok.

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