Family still waiting for answers, arrests 1 year after murder of Northwest Side woman

SAN ANTONIO – A family is still waiting for answers and arrests one year after the ambush-style murder of a Northwest Side woman.

Kianna Mayberry, 32, was shot and killed Oct. 5, 2025, while sitting in her car in her own driveway.

To mark the one-year date, family and friends gathered at a home in Converse on Monday night to do a balloon release and talk about her.

“I’m hurt. I’m angry. I’m sad. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of my daughter,” said Cashae Mayberry, the mother of the victim.

She and other relatives described Kianna Mayberry as a loving person, a sister, daughter, mother of four and friend to all.

She also referred to her daughter as an “angel” protecting the whole family.

One year later, they’re all still having trouble understanding why someone would want her dead.

“They actually walked up on my child and murdered her,” Cashae Mayberry said, fighting back tears. “I just want answers. That’s all. I just want answers.”

So far, she said, any information has been tough to come by, particularly from police investigating the case.

She said she has placed several calls to detectives which have gone unanswered.

“I just don’t understand why nobody’s talked to us, the detectives, nothing,” Cashae Mayberry said. “We haven’t gotten any answers for a whole year.”

She said she has seen security camera videos showing the suspects in the case, yet it puzzles her why there have been no arrests.

KSAT 12 News sent an email to the San Antonio Police Department asking about those claims.

The department sent the following statement:

“The San Antonio Police Department understands the frustration and devastation families experience when a loved one’s murder remains unsolved. Families are always welcome to reach out to detectives for updates. However, these investigations can take years to resolve, and there may be periods when there are no new developments to report. When there are new developments, detectives typically contact and inform the family. If anyone has information about this or any other murder, we urge them to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.” San Antonio Police Department

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