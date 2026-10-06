Floresville ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent

FLORESVILLE, Texas – The Floresville Independent School District Board of Trustees named their lone finalist for superintendent on Monday.

The board selected Michael “Mike” Schroller following an open application process, interviews and community input, the district said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

Schroller is a 1992 Floresville High School graduate and has worked for the district for more than 20 years, according to the release.

Schroller currently serves as the district’s assistant superintendent of operations and student services. The district said his previous roles include teaching, coaching, and working as a campus and district administrator.

In the release, Schroller emphasized open communication and following through on commitments.

“Floresville ISD has been part of my life as a student, educator, and administrator, and I am honored by the board’s confidence in me,” he said. “My priority is to listen to our students, staff, and families, build on the progress we’ve made, and address the areas where we can improve.”

Texas law requires the board wait at least 21 days between announcing a superintendent finalist and taking final action on employment. The board is expected to consider Schroller’s employment during a special board meeting Oct. 26.

Read also: