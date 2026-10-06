Suspect arrested, man hospitalized after stabbing at Uvalde Memorial Park, police say

UVALDE, Texas – A suspect was arrested, and a man was hospitalized after a stabbing over the weekend in Uvalde, according to police.

Officers responded around 4:40 p.m. Sunday to Uvalde Memorial Park, located at 376 East Main Street, for a reported stabbing.

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When they arrived, officers learned two men got into an argument over a woman, and it escalated into an altercation, the Uvalde Police Department said.

At some point, one of the men allegedly got an unidentified weapon and stabbed the other, police said.

The victim was treated by first responders and airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, according to police.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering information, police located the suspect and arrested him for aggravated assault. At this time, his identity is unknown.

KSAT reached out to the Uvalde Police Department for the suspect’s identity, but they said that since the stabbing is still under investigation, they weren’t releasing his name.

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