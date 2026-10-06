LIST: Where to attend ‘Neighbors Together’ events in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s annual Neighbors Together, also known as National Night Out, will bring residents and law enforcement together Tuesday for an evening focused on community connection, safety and trust.

Neighbors Together is held every year on the first Tuesday in October. The events will take place at different locations across the Bexar County area.

National Night Out was created to strengthen relationships between communities and law enforcement.

This year’s event will be Jesse Salame’s first Neighbors Together event since becoming San Antonio’s police chief.

In a previous interview with KSAT after his appointment, Salame said maintaining communication with residents is a key part of the job.

“I need to be sure that I’m out there just engaging with the officers, engaging with the community,” Salame said. “And letting them know that we’re there for them. And when we need to be accountable for something, we’re absolutely gonna be accountable for that.”

Other communities in the San Antonio area are also holding National Night Out events.

Here’s what to know about Neighbors Together events in the San Antonio area:

Alamo Heights: The event will also begin at 5:30 p.m. and run till 7:30 p.m. It is taking place at City Hall, 6116 Broadway Street.

Cibolo: Police Chief Thedrick Andres will be at El Sereno Senior Living, 213 Somerset Avenue, from 10 a.m. to noon. Later in the evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., officers will visit different neighborhoods in Cibolo to meet with residents.

Harlandale ISD: The district will host its annual Neighbors Together event from 5:30-7 p.m. at Harlandale Memorial Stadium, 1109-1101 Apollo Street. Families can meet with the Harlandale Police Department and enjoy free food, live student performances, and games.

Family Service Neighborhood Place: This event takes place from 5-7 p.m. at 3014 Rivas Street. Organizers say the event will include free food, games, music, lotería, and community resources.

San Antonio City Council District 1: See below for a list of events happening in District 1, according to Councilwoman Sukh Kaur.