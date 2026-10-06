New Braunfels weighs future of license plate reader cameras as state grant funding remains uncertain

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels leaders have until mid-November to decide whether to keep nearly 50 automated license plate reader cameras that police say have helped them solve crimes faster and reduce vehicle-related offenses.

Police Chief Osbaldo Flores recently told the City Council the department relies heavily on state grant money to pay for the cameras. He said those grants cover about 80% of the cost.

“Our general fund does not have the capacity to fund these cameras on its own,” Flores said.

The city is waiting to see whether Gov. Greg Abbott will allow state grant funding to continue being used for the cameras before making a final decision.

Data collected by New Braunfels Police. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Flores said department data going back to 2023 shows a drop in stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins since the license plate readers were put in use.

“If our criminals are getting more sophisticated on how they commit crimes, we too in policing need to become just as sophisticated to be able to address those criminal activities,” Flores said.

During the council presentation, Flores pointed to three recent cases in which he said Flock cameras helped officers move quickly.

In August, police used the cameras to help find a missing adult with dementia. A week later, the cameras helped investigators track down suspects wanted in a $9,000 store robbery connected to a Houston theft ring. In September, police used the technology in a jugging investigation.

“We had these suspects arrested very quickly, oftentimes within 30 minutes to an hour,” Flores said.

The New Braunfels Police Department has a website where residents can review its automated license plate reader use policy, internal and external audits, usage data and case results.

Flores also said he wants state lawmakers to set clear rules for how law enforcement agencies use the technology.

“One of the important things that I would ask our state legislators to do is to provide guardrails, strict guardrails on how we use these tools,” Flores said. “That will then provide some consistency across the state.”

According to the department, license plate reader data is deleted after 30 days. The city has also stopped allowing statewide law enforcement access to its data.

New Braunfels leaders are expected to make a decision on the cameras by mid-November, depending on what happens with state grant funding.

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