Northside ISD board calls for review on K9 Donna’s euthanasia after KSAT Investigates report

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District’s school board president is calling for a review of K9 Donna’s death after KSAT Investigates reported that district police chose to euthanize her instead of moving forward with a recommended $7,000 surgery to treat an intestinal obstruction.

Veterinary records state that Donna could have returned to narcotics work after recovering. Less than six hours after police discussed treatment options and costs, the 7-year-old K9 was euthanized and cremated in August 2026.

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>>READ: Northside ISD declined $7K surgery for police K9 Donna. Hours later, she was euthanized.

Working dog advocates and experts argue the district chose to save money instead of Donna’s life.

Northside ISD Police Chief Richard Palomo, who declined an interview, defended his decision in a statement to KSAT and in a pre-recorded video statement released hours after our story was published on Monday.

“Presented with two heartbreaking options, we considered Donna’s medical condition, her age, the information available to us at the time, and her quality of life,” he said in the video.

Barry Perez, assistant Superintendent for Communication for Northside ISD, previously told KSAT the department did not consult with Northside ISD’s board or seek a second veterinary opinion because Donna was experiencing a time-sensitive medical emergency.

KSAT Investigates emailed the trustees on Monday to get their reactions and ask whether they believe Northside ISD needs to change how district K9s are handled. Several trustees directed us to Board President Sonia Jasso.

“We recognize that this was an administrative matter and not a decision that would typically come before the Board for approval,” Jasso said in an email. “However, the Board will ensure that district administration thoroughly reviews all relevant information and circumstances.”

KSAT Investigates asked Jasso for an interview about K9 Donna, but we have not heard back.

Have a story you think Daniela should look into? Email her at dibarra@ksat.com.

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