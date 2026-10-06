SAPD identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Northeast Side; Suspect still at large
As of Tuesday morning, SAPD still does not know who hit Ricky Williams or when the collision happened
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified a man killed in a hit-and-run on the Northeast Side over the weekend.
A preliminary report describes SAPD finding Ricky Williams, 70, dead at the scene. Officers confirmed he was hit by a vehicle.
Officers responded before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Farm-to-Market 78, near Binz Engleman Road, because someone reported a body in the road.
As of Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Police Department still does not know who hit Williams or when the collision happened.
SAPD said the suspected driver, who remains at large, failed to stop and render aid, which is considered a felony.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact police.
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Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.