Secret Service already on the ground in San Antonio ahead of Trump's Freeman Coliseum rally

SAN ANTONIO – Most people will see the agents, the barriers, and the motorcade when President Donald Trump arrives in San Antonio on Wednesday for a midterm campaign rally at Freeman Coliseum. But according to a 23-year Secret Service veteran, that’s actually the easy part.

Paul Eckloff, a former assistant special agent in charge of the Presidential Protective Detail who served across three presidencies, said the real work started long before Wednesday.

“Presidential security is a team sport — but the majority of the players on that team are not Secret Service employees,” Eckloff said. “Often they’re seen in the quarterback role, but those critical positions — like your offensive line — are often local police who know the locale.”

Advance teams were likely on the ground in San Antonio at least a week ago, Eckloff said, meeting with the San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County, the FBI, fire, and EMS to build a security plan from the ground up.

Trump is scheduled to land Wednesday afternoon at Kelly Field on the city’s Southwest Side. From there, the Secret Service must secure roughly 12 miles of motorcade route through the city — locking down every overpass and intersection before the motorcade moves. The presidential limousine, known as “the Beast,” is flown in separately aboard a military cargo jet.

Inside Freeman Coliseum, K-9 teams will sweep the entire arena — the stage, seating, and surrounding parking lots — before a single person is allowed inside. Counter-sniper teams will likely be positioned on rooftops and at elevated points both inside and outside the building. Any rooftop or window with a line of sight to the stage will either be occupied by law enforcement or blocked off entirely. Plainclothes agents will also be scattered throughout the crowd, watching for anything out of the ordinary.

Eckloff said holding the event indoors actually works in the Secret Service’s favor.

“One of the biggest security threats lately is drones,” he said. “However, conducting the event inside an indoor auditorium essentially grounds and mitigates that threat. A closed facility is much safer and would be more desirable for the Secret Service to protect the president in.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction over Kelly Field beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday. With the motorcade expected to cut across the city during rush hour, drivers should expect delays — though the exact route has not been disclosed.

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for comment. A spokesperson said for security reasons, SAPD would not discuss its role in Wednesday’s event. The department did say any road closures would only be momentary.

For those planning to attend, doors open at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees must reserve a spot online in advance through the Republican Party’s event page. Speeches are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., with Trump expected to take the stage around 6 p.m.

At least two protests are also planned outside the venue. Bexar County Democrats are organizing a demonstration at 4:30 p.m. on Houston Street, directly across from Freeman Coliseum. The Party for Socialism and Liberation has a separate protest planned at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Houston Street and Coca-Cola Place.

For Eckloff, a successful event is a simple one.

“This event, while it is monumental to the city of San Antonio,” he said, “it’s just another Wednesday for the Secret Service.”

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