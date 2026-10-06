South Side cruising tradition raises safety concerns at PicaPica Plaza

SAN ANTONIO – Every Sunday night, Southwest Military Drive transforms into a gathering spot for hundreds of cars and music.

Neighbors say it’s a tradition deeply rooted in South Side culture, but the general manager of PicaPica Plaza says it has become a public safety crisis he can no longer ignore.

San Antonio police say this past Sunday alone, five arrests were made for reckless driving at PicaPica Plaza and other Southwest Military Drive locations.

Records show 911 calls of shots fired and traffic disturbances at the location nearly every Sunday night for at least the past several weeks.

KSAT was at PicaPica Plaza this past Sunday as crowds quickly grew.

Gabriel Gutierrez, the general manager of PicaPica Plaza, said the situation has gotten out of control. His team has attempted to barricade the lot, but says people still find a way through.

“I’m afraid that somebody will get hurt if I put too many people out there trying to get them off the parking lot,” Gutierrez said.

Neighbors say the dangerous gatherings have been going on for months, every late Sunday night.

“SAPD comes and runs them off, and they leave for a while, but then they come back, and it’s the same thing. And it’s every Sunday night. It’s so disgusting, so tiring,” said Rosie Diaz, who lives on the South Side.

Cruising down Southwest Military Drive has long been a tradition for many South Side residents, and it’s not only during Spurs championship celebrations.

“The lowrider community I grew up around is very family-oriented,” South Side resident Issa Renae said. “Sunday nights are an opportunity to clean up your car, bring your family out, cruise Military, meet up with other people and admire one another’s work. Parents bring their children, couples come together and different generations share the same appreciation for the cars and the culture.”

Renae said there is history, family and pride behind it, but she agrees reckless driving crosses the line.

“The people I know aren’t going out there looking for a fight or trying to cause problems,” Renae said. “Someone may have spent months or even years building, painting or restoring their car, and another person understands exactly how much work went into it. There’s a mutual respect there that I think can be difficult to see from the outside looking in.”

SAPD has issued warnings to the public: do not fire guns into the air, and do not climb into moving vehicles.

Police say they are working with the plaza’s manager on safety solutions for everyone involved. They are also asking neighbors to call police if they see something suspicious.

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