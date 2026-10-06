Big changes ahead for St. Mary’s Fiesta Oyster Bake 2027

SAN ANTONIO – The St. Mary’s University Alumni Association announced on Tuesday that big changes are ahead for next year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake

The two-day event will rebrand to the Fiesta Oyster Bake Music Fest and is continuing to be held at the university’s campus next year from April 16-17.

The changes occur as Fiesta organizers reassess how to keep events sustainable. The Conservation Society of San Antonio recently announced that NIOSA will not take place during the 2027 Fiesta season, citing declining attendance and financial challenges.

>> READ: NIOSA attendees react to event being suspended for 2027

St. Mary’s said it is choosing to evolve Oyster Bake.

“What began more than 110 years ago as a small gathering of St. Mary’s University alumni sharing camaraderie over baked oysters has evolved into an iconic San Antonio tradition,” the association said.

Music will be at the center of the revamped event, with organizers bringing a diverse lineup of nationally recognized performers and continuing to highlight local talent through the St. Mary’s University Battle of the Bands, the release said. The festival will feature two signature stages and premium VIP viewing decks.

“The Fiesta Oyster Bake Committee has taken into account audience feedback over the last few years to innovate and deliver a quality, Fiesta-inspired event that stands out from the crowd,” organizers said.

The release said early presale tickets are expected to cost $30 per day, which is the same as the 2026 gate price. Tickets purchased during the month of the event will cost $35, while gate and day-of online tickets will cost $40.

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