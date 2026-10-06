Fall favorites like pumpkin pie are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

SAN ANTONIO – Step aside, Starbucks. The classic fall flavors that send people flocking to restaurants are back at San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q.

While it may not be sweater weather quite yet, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q posted on social media that it is bringing back its “cozy season” fall favorites: vegetable soup, baked beans and pumpkin pie.

Recommended Videos

THE WAIT IS OVER! 🍂 Soup, Baked Potatoes & Pumpkin Pie are officially back on the menu.🎃🥣🥔 pic.twitter.com/Okq9QfF9u0 — Bill Miller (@BillMillerBarBQ) October 5, 2026

The announcement was met with cheers across social media, though several people playfully roasted the restaurant for being late to the pumpkin-flavored party.

“Yay been waiting for awhile,” Ervillanueva80 wrote on Instagram.

This year, a slice of pumpkin pie costs $2.75, while a whole pie is priced at $13.37.

It’s worth noting that the price is a jump up from $2.29 per slice and $10.95 for a full pie from 2020.

The company also announced that holiday ordering is now available.

It’s fall flavor, Texas-Style. All items will be available while supplies last.

Read also: