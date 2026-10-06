Upcoming Trump rally at Freeman Coliseum draws mixed reaction from San Antonio voters

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Wednesday evening at Freeman Coliseum, and San Antonio voters are split on what his visit means for a close Texas Senate race.

Supporters said they welcomed the trip.

“I love President Trump, he’s awesome,” one voter said.

Another said she was “bummed” to be missing the rally.

“Because I think he’s a great president,” she said.

Others described Trump as “a terrific speaker and a good motivator” and said, “You should believe in Trump, he’s done a great job for this country so far.”

For the supporters KSAT met, Wednesday’s rally is also a chance to build momentum in the Senate race.

When asked if they think the rally will sway voters in any way, one voter said “absolutely.”

“I hope so. Showing face in something you’re dedicated about. Showing up where people care, how can you not support that?” the voter said.

Others said they are not welcoming his arrival.

“Hearing that news, a lot of people aren’t going to like it. I didn’t really like it,” one said.

Another said, “I’m not very happy. He’s just not a good guy.”

“I don’t really care for Trump. I was shocked to see he’s coming here,” another voter said.

One voter tied the visit to the state of the race.

“I think they’re scared. I think that’s why he is coming,” the voter said. “With Talarico it looks like the projections show we are winning now so that’s why they brought their big guns out.”

Ian Smith, a political science professor at St. Mary’s University, said the visit surprised him and signals Republicans are facing a competitive Senate race in a state they have long dominated.

“Now that we see this tight Senate race between Talarico and Paxton, seeing the president to come in to shore up a candidate from a party that has won every statewide office since the 1990s means Texas is in play suddenly,” Smith said.

When asked whether the visit will have any impact in November, Smith said any effect would be limited.

“If it has any impact it’s going to be fairly minimal,” he said. “The way I like to think of it is likening it to a high school pep rally. You bring out the faithful, but you don’t necessarily convince someone to change the teams they’re playing for.”

Trump was on the campaign trail in Nebraska and was asked why he is holding rallies in closely contested states like Texas.

“When I go there, they pick up a lot of steam. When I go there, they win, and that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

Wednesday’s rally is set for 4:30 p.m. at Freeman Coliseum. Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 6 p.m.

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