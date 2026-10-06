Two San Antonio chambers of commerce merge to form a unified business voice

SAN ANTONIO – Two of San Antonio’s oldest and most established business organizations are joining forces.

The Greater San Antonio Chamber, founded 132 years ago, and the Metro San Antonio Chamber, now 52 years old, are merging — creating a single organization to represent thousands of businesses across the city. The merger is set to take place in January.

>> San Antonio’s two largest business chambers explore formal partnership

Metro SA Board Chair Paul Basaldua says the move is about amplifying influence.

“We see this as an opportunity to have a bigger combined voice together,” Basaldua said. “We’ll have over 2,000 businesses that we represent in this city.”

Small businesses at the center

Leaders say the new combined chamber will make advocacy for smaller companies a top priority — particularly as many small businesses continue to struggle in a tough economic climate.

“We need to find an opportunity to give those folks a voice to be involved on the grassroots level with their council people and then with us,” Basaldua said.

Greater San Antonio Chamber Board Chair Kevin C. Dinnin says the merger must deliver measurable results across the board.

“It’s ROI for every size business in this community,” Dinnin said. “That should be the mission of our chambers of commerce — for the large corporations, the small businesses.”

Major projects on the agenda

Beyond small business support, the combined chamber will take on some of San Antonio’s biggest economic initiatives — including the proposed Sna Antonio Spurs arena, the Missions Stadium and surrounding private investment downtown.

Basaldua says the arena conversation is bigger than just a building.

“It’s not just about the arena,” he said. “It is also about the billions of dollars that are also being guaranteed to be spent in private development around it to support it.”

Dinnin also pointed to the recently announced $3.6 billion Toyota expansion project as a model for what the unified chamber wants to deliver citywide.

“There’s going to be new jobs coming all across the South Side. New homes coming across the South Side,” Dinnin said. “We need to do that for east and west. And the chambers of commerce coming together can help be cheerleaders, advocates, and a voice for that kind of thing to take place.”

An economic safety net for the city

Leaders say the end goal extends beyond business growth — it’s about protecting the economic well-being of every San Antonio resident.

The merged chamber plans to focus on workforce development, education, increasing wages, and keeping the cost of living and doing business in check.

“Our influence needs to be strong — to be the economic insurance policy for every man, woman, and child who lives in this community,” Dinnin said.

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