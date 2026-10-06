What to know about early voting in Bexar County for Nov. 3 midterm election

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents will soon be able to cast their ballots early ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Voters can cast ballots at dozens of early voting locations across the county, with voting beginning Monday, Oct. 19 and ending Friday, Oct. 30.

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The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Election day is Nov. 3.

Here’s what you need to know about early voting in Bexar County.

Main early voting site

The main early voting site is the Bexar County Elections Department at 1103 S. Frio St. in San Antonio.

Week 1 hours:

Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Week 2 hours:

Oct. 25: noon to 6 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Branch early voting sites

Two branch locations — the Bexar County Justice Center at 300 Dolorosa St. and Valley Ranch Community Center at 13624 Valley Lake — have slightly different hours and are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Week 1 hours:

Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: Closed

Week 2 hours:

Oct. 25: Closed

Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional early voting locations in Bexar County

Brookhollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Road

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.

Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cornerstone Church Annex Building: 18410 Sonterra Place

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

East Central ISD Board Room: 6634 New Sulphur Spgs.

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Road

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Road

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St.

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood St.

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 Military Drive W.

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road

Hope Church: 18850 Redland Road

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman St.

Las Palmas Branch Library: 515 Castroville Road

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St.

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart St.

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Road

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northeast Lakeview College: 1201 Kitty Hawk Road

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College: 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Our Lady of the Lake University: 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Pan American Branch Library: 1122 W. Pyron Ave.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Road

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College - Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 U.S. Highway 87 East

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Ct.

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St.

Southside ISD Administration Building: 1460 Martinez Losoya Road

Southwest ISD Administration Building: 11914 Dragon Lane

St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM 1346

St Philips College: 1801 Martin Luther King Drive

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: 1 University Way

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

University of Texas at San Antonio: 1 UTSA Circle

Windcrest Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal

Wonderland of Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Woodlawn Pointe Center for Comm: 702 Donaldson Ave.

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote?

To check if you are eligible to vote, click here. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election was Oct. 5.

What’s on the ballot?

The midterm elections include races from the federal level to local school districts.

San Antonio has no municipal races this November, but Converse, Schertz and Windcrest all have city council contests for voters to decide. Bexar County voters, along with most Texas counties, will decide who will serve on the commissioners court, hold other county positions and preside over cases in county courts.

Across Texas, the marquee races include the U.S. Senate contest between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton, as well as the governor’s race between incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democrat Gina Hinojosa.

>> READ: Bexar County sample ballot shows what’s being contested in November midterm elections

Several seats in the United States House of Representatives are on this ballot. All seats representing portions of Bexar County (and beyond) are up for grabs. Incumbent Democrats are facing challengers in three of the five seats.

District 23, formerly held by Tony Gonzales, who resigned in April, is now sought by Republican Brandon Herrera, Democrat Katy Padilla Stout and Independent Ben Mendoza. Republican Carlos De La Cruz and Democrat Johnny Garcia are battling for the newly drawn District 35.

Other positions on the ballot include attorney general, land commissioner, state comptroller and railroad commissioner. Several state Supreme Court seats, lower state court seats and State Board of Education positions are also on the ballot.

Click here to read more.

What to do if you have lost your voter registration card

If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include the following:

Texas driver’s license

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military ID card with a photo

U.S. citizenship certificate containing a photo

U.S. passport

For more information on voter ID requirements, click here.

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