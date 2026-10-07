ACSO: Two more arrests made after school shooting threat in Atascosa County

ATASCOSA COUNTY – Two juveniles have been charged with terroristic threats in connection with a school shooting threat against Charlotte ISD in Atascosa County, the sheriff’s office announced.

Both suspects are minors and are now detained at the Atascosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators used computer forensics to identify the suspects. The sheriff’s office said retrieving digital evidence from tech companies can take time, but persistence led them to the two juveniles.

The charges come after an 18-year-old man was initially taken into custody when the threat was first reported last week. He was held on a warrant from a prior felony assault charge but was later determined to have no connection to the threat.

The investigation began after the FBI notified the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office of a credible threat against the district.

Interim Superintendent Toni Wood said she received the call around 5:30 a.m. School started on time but went into secure status, with doors locked, no visitors allowed, and students searched as they entered.

“Threats against our schools will be taken seriously, investigated thoroughly, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the sheriff’s office said.

Below is the full statement from the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office:

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